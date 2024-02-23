Open Menu

Inter-collegiate Girls Handball Tournament Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Inter-collegiate girls Handball tournament held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of the Board of education Sargodha,inter-collegiate girls handball tournament was held at Government Women Associate College Farooq colony,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,various teams of government and private girls colleges across the division participated in the competition.

On this occasion,Director Sports of Education board Sargodha,Rosah Zameer said that the Board of Education was providing all possible facilities for the promotion of sports.

