Inter-collegiate sports championship concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Inter-collegiate basketball & handball championship 2024-25 concluded at Sandal school & College here.

According to the results issued here Friday, the title of handball championship was lifted by Superior College Faisalabad.

Punjab College remained runners-up while Aspire College stood on third position.

The basketball championship was won by Punjab College, Superior College remained runner up and LaSalle School and College Faisalabad stood third position.

Later, cash prizes and trophies were distributed among winners.