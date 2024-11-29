Inter-collegiate Sports Championship Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Inter-collegiate basketball & handball championship 2024-25 concluded at Sandal school & College here.
According to the results issued here Friday, the title of handball championship was lifted by Superior College Faisalabad.
Punjab College remained runners-up while Aspire College stood on third position.
The basketball championship was won by Punjab College, Superior College remained runner up and LaSalle School and College Faisalabad stood third position.
Later, cash prizes and trophies were distributed among winners.
Recent Stories
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU announces new dates of postponed exams42 seconds ago
-
CM expresses solidarity with Palestinians11 minutes ago
-
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office22 minutes ago
-
SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan31 minutes ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested31 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab to help solve expats' problems31 minutes ago
-
Centralized services for overseas Pakistanis' top priority40 minutes ago
-
Preparations undergo to mark PPP's foundation day: Bachal Shah40 minutes ago
-
Afghan national among two robbers killed in encounter40 minutes ago
-
DC for adopting zero tolerance against violating smog rules in district40 minutes ago
-
Grenade attack leaves child dead, six injured in Mohmand41 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two41 minutes ago