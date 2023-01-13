Inter-collegiate sports gala from on 22-26

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A five-day inter-collegiate sports gala will be held from January 22 to 26 in the district, in collaboration with the District Sports Department and Directorate of Colleges.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif said here Friday that a schedule was being finalised for holding sports competitions among students of colleges.

She said that targets had been assigned to the focal persons and they had been advised to prepare lists of students for the contests.