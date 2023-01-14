UrduPoint.com

Inter-collegiate Sports Sessions Begins In Nawabshah Division

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Inter-collegiate Sports sessions begins in Nawabshah division

On the directives of Provincial Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bux Narejo and Director General Colleges Muhammad Ali Manjhi, the Regional Director of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Zahida Taj Abro supervised sports events started in colleges of the division on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Provincial Minister of education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bux Narejo and Director General Colleges Muhammad Ali Manjhi, the Regional Director of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Zahida Taj Abro supervised sports events started in colleges of the division on Saturday.

The winning teams would represent in provincial-level sports events.

Male and female students of 11 colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 10 colleges of Naushehro Feroze and 9 colleges of District Sanghar are taking part in the sports events, which include cricket, football, volleyball, Tug-of-war, 100-meter race, table tennis and other sports.

Regional Director Colleges SBA has been nominated as Chairperson for a committee formed for Shaheed Benazirabad Region sports events while Additional Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada would be Coordinator of committee.

Lala Rukh Baloch, Jamil Ahmed Qazi, Fida Hussain Dahri, Ali Jawwad and Abid Ali are members of the committee.

Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah would formally open the Sindh Colleges Games on January 16, 2023 at Karachi. The sports events would continue till February 16, 2023.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cricket Football Tennis Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Sanghar Muhammad Ali Abid Ali January February Race

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

13 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

13 minutes ago
 ANP welcomes likely dissolution of KP assembly

ANP welcomes likely dissolution of KP assembly

1 minute ago
 Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Dock to ISS in ..

Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Dock to ISS in Unmanned Mode on February 22 - ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt suspends officials of Fisheries D ..

Balochistan govt suspends officials of Fisheries Department on corruption

1 minute ago
 Super Brignone breaks Italian record with super-G ..

Super Brignone breaks Italian record with super-G win at St Anton

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.