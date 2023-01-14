Inter-collegiate Sports sessions begins in Nawabshah division

On the directives of Provincial Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bux Narejo and Director General Colleges Muhammad Ali Manjhi, the Regional Director of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Zahida Taj Abro supervised sports events started in colleges of the division on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Provincial Minister of education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Secretary Colleges Ahmed Bux Narejo and Director General Colleges Muhammad Ali Manjhi, the Regional Director of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Zahida Taj Abro supervised sports events started in colleges of the division on Saturday.

The winning teams would represent in provincial-level sports events.

Male and female students of 11 colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 10 colleges of Naushehro Feroze and 9 colleges of District Sanghar are taking part in the sports events, which include cricket, football, volleyball, Tug-of-war, 100-meter race, table tennis and other sports.

Regional Director Colleges SBA has been nominated as Chairperson for a committee formed for Shaheed Benazirabad Region sports events while Additional Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada would be Coordinator of committee.

Lala Rukh Baloch, Jamil Ahmed Qazi, Fida Hussain Dahri, Ali Jawwad and Abid Ali are members of the committee.

Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah would formally open the Sindh Colleges Games on January 16, 2023 at Karachi. The sports events would continue till February 16, 2023.