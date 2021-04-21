UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-cropping Can Reduce Cost, Increase Profit: Secretary Agriculture South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:46 PM

Inter-cropping can reduce cost, increase profit: Secretary agriculture south Punjab

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday visited different farms in Muzaffargarh experiencing inter-cropping saying that the technique can reduce cost and increase profits for farming community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday visited different farms in Muzaffargarh experiencing inter-cropping saying that the technique can reduce cost and increase profits for farming community.

Saqib visited different farms in Khangarh tahsil where farmers had cultivated green chili, tomato, capsicum and beans. He informed farmers that inter-cropping of beans and onions in tomato crop can keep the tomato safe from intensity of heat besides reducing cost of production and increasing profits.

Saqib also visited registered nurseries of apricot, peach, pear, seedless lemon and fig and urged farmers to plant only those saplings that are obtained from registered nurseries for better quality and higher production.

He also visited a mango orchard and observed that the fruit was witnessing growth and underscored the need for in time irrigation at this stage.

Earlier, Saqib Ali Ateel visited a Ramzan bazaar in Muzaffargarh where he interviewed consumers to know about the quality of essential items. He also checked weights and measurement tools at the stalls. He said that agriculture department has set up 313 agriculture fair price shops at model Bazaars across the province where fruit, vegetables, and pulses were selling at a price lower by 25 per cent compared to market price under Ramzan Package.

He said, demand and supply was being monitored daily to ensure availability. He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had introduced Ramzan Package worth Rs 7 billion to provide direct relief to the people during the sacred month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Ramzan Ul Mubarak Agriculture Mango Price Muzaffargarh Khangarh Saqib Ali Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Airlines face $47.7 bn loss in 2021: IATA

24 seconds ago

Airlines face US $ 47.7 bn loss in 2021, worse tha ..

26 seconds ago

GCU VC's research leads to legislation on welfare ..

2 minutes ago

Six children reported killed in new DR Congo attac ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks edge higher after two down sessions

2 minutes ago

Bundestag Approves Tightening of Coronavirus Lockd ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.