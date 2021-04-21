Inter-cropping can reduce cost, increase profit: Secretary agriculture south Punjab

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday visited different farms in Muzaffargarh experiencing inter-cropping saying that the technique can reduce cost and increase profits for farming community

Saqib visited different farms in Khangarh tahsil where farmers had cultivated green chili, tomato, capsicum and beans. He informed farmers that inter-cropping of beans and onions in tomato crop can keep the tomato safe from intensity of heat besides reducing cost of production and increasing profits.

Saqib also visited registered nurseries of apricot, peach, pear, seedless lemon and fig and urged farmers to plant only those saplings that are obtained from registered nurseries for better quality and higher production.

He also visited a mango orchard and observed that the fruit was witnessing growth and underscored the need for in time irrigation at this stage.

Earlier, Saqib Ali Ateel visited a Ramzan bazaar in Muzaffargarh where he interviewed consumers to know about the quality of essential items. He also checked weights and measurement tools at the stalls. He said that agriculture department has set up 313 agriculture fair price shops at model Bazaars across the province where fruit, vegetables, and pulses were selling at a price lower by 25 per cent compared to market price under Ramzan Package.

He said, demand and supply was being monitored daily to ensure availability. He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had introduced Ramzan Package worth Rs 7 billion to provide direct relief to the people during the sacred month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.