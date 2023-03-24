UrduPoint.com

Inter-cropping Moong In Sugarcane Suitable During First 60 Days

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Agriculture experts said on Friday that the sugarcane crop witnesses slower growth in its initial 60 days and inter-cropping Moong in sugarcane field during this period would be suitable to optimize production viz-a-viz resources invested by that time

Agriculture spokesman said that 6-8 kilogram Moong seed be applied per acre in the sugarcane field to get a suitable number of Moong plants per acre.

Seed should be treated with some suitable anti-fungus pesticides before sowing. Spokesman said that registered Moong varieties including Azri Moong 2006, Niab Moong 2006, Punjab Moong 2011, Niab Moong 2016, Bahawalpur Moong 2017, Azri Moong 2018, and PRI Moong 2018 should be sown.

He said that germ injection be applied to seed enhancing its capability to extract Nitrogen from the air.

Explaining the procedure, he said that farmers should first get 250 ml water and mix 50 gram jaggery or sugar in it and spray it on 10 kilogram of seed. Then, germ injection be mixed in the seed in required quantity as prescribed on the injection packet. The seed be spread at a shady place to let it dry.

This dried seed be sown without any delay, spokesman said adding that efficacy of injection reduces with the passage of time.

Two rows of Moong be sown on each bed. Spokesman said that weeds should be removed from the field to save crop from 25-55 percent potential losses.

Farmers should consult agriculture officials for further queries.

