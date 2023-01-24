UrduPoint.com

Inter-Departmental Basketball To Start From Jan 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Inter-departmental National Basketball Championship would start on January 27 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex.

Talking to APP, Associate Secretary Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Ouj-e-Zahoor said that all arrangements have been finalized to hold the five-day championship.

He said that seven teams including defending champion Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Railways, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, and Police teams would participate in the tournament.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the inaugural match of the championship would be played between the defending champion Pakistan Army and Navy. The semi-finals are to be played on January 30 while finals would be played on January 31, he added.

As per the schedule, three matches would be played on the opening day the first match would be played between Army vs Navy, POF vs Railways would face each other in the second match, and Wapda vs Police on the third.

