Inter-departmental Co-curricular Competitions Conclude

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 07:33 PM

A week-long inter-departmental competition, organised by the University of Sargodha, concluded here on Wednesday

The competitions were arranged by the Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum of the University in which more than 1,300 students from all across the university and constituent colleges participated and more than 22 art and literary competitions were held including Qiraat, Naat, bilingual speeches and declamations, drama, arts, singing, videography, photography poetry and essay writing competitions.

The winning students were awarded certificates.

Students who achieved prominent positions in these competitions would be sent to provincial and national level and television competitions.

