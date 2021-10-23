Inter-departmental competitions at University of Sargodha from Oct 26:

(@FahadShabbir)

The Inter-departmental competitions on anti-corruption will be held on Oct 26, 2021 at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter-departmental competitions on anti-corruption will be held on Oct 26, 2021 at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

According to a spokesman for the UoS, the competitions are being organised by the Riaz Shad Literary Forum of the university, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau.

He said the competitions included an Urdu-English speech contest titled 'Elimination of corruption', 'Establishment of strong democracy' and 'Eradicate corruption and get progress', and a painting and poster exhibition on the theme 'Denial of corruption'.

Winning students would be eligible to participate in competitions held at the provincial level. Students can register themselves till Oct 25, 2021, he added.