Inter-departmental Competitions Begin At UOG
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM
A three-day inter-departmental competition titled Kirdar 25 commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, organized by the Character Building Society (CBS)
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A three-day inter-departmental competition titled Kirdar 25 commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, organized by the Character Building Society (CBS).
The event is aimed at promoting moral integrity, responsible conduct, and patriotism among students, enabling them to contribute positively to society and the nation.
The inauguration ceremony was conducted by former CBS Coordinator Mubashir Hussain, who was joined by the current coordinator, Dr. Faiza Bajwa.
Speaking on the occasion, Mubashir Hussain termed character building among youth as a national obligation and urged students to adopt the habit of reading quality literature for intellectual growth.
Students from various departments are participating in competitions such as poster making, essay writing, sports, photography, stage comedy, and short film production.
CBS President Farhan Ahmad welcomed participants and reaffirmed the society’s commitment to fostering positive values and national spirit among students.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares2 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National ..2 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal10 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured10 minutes ago
-
Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians8 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regular health checkups in court petitions8 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, action against scrap dealers8 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi contacts CM Sindh to seek assistance in clearing railway tracks8 minutes ago
-
Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals8 minutes ago
-
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector23 minutes ago