Open Menu

Inter-departmental Competitions Begin At UOG

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Inter-departmental competitions begin at UOG

A three-day inter-departmental competition titled Kirdar 25 commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, organized by the Character Building Society (CBS)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A three-day inter-departmental competition titled Kirdar 25 commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, organized by the Character Building Society (CBS).

The event is aimed at promoting moral integrity, responsible conduct, and patriotism among students, enabling them to contribute positively to society and the nation.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by former CBS Coordinator Mubashir Hussain, who was joined by the current coordinator, Dr. Faiza Bajwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mubashir Hussain termed character building among youth as a national obligation and urged students to adopt the habit of reading quality literature for intellectual growth.

Students from various departments are participating in competitions such as poster making, essay writing, sports, photography, stage comedy, and short film production.

CBS President Farhan Ahmad welcomed participants and reaffirmed the society’s commitment to fostering positive values and national spirit among students.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

21 minutes ago
 Transport Authority takes action against transport ..

Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares

2 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second ..

Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..

2 minutes ago
 NPC women cricket team defends title by securing v ..

NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition ..

Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in ..

CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar

2 minutes ago
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Cana ..

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

10 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

36 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & I ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday

10 minutes ago
 AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation ..

AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams

10 minutes ago
 Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examin ..

Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan