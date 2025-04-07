Inter-departmental competitions begin at UOG

A three-day inter-departmental competition titled Kirdar 25 commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, organized by the Character Building Society (CBS)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A three-day inter-departmental competition titled Kirdar 25 commenced at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat, organized by the Character Building Society (CBS).

The event is aimed at promoting moral integrity, responsible conduct, and patriotism among students, enabling them to contribute positively to society and the nation.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by former CBS Coordinator Mubashir Hussain, who was joined by the current coordinator, Dr. Faiza Bajwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mubashir Hussain termed character building among youth as a national obligation and urged students to adopt the habit of reading quality literature for intellectual growth.

Students from various departments are participating in competitions such as poster making, essay writing, sports, photography, stage comedy, and short film production.

CBS President Farhan Ahmad welcomed participants and reaffirmed the society’s commitment to fostering positive values and national spirit among students.