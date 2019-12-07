UrduPoint.com
Inter-departmental Competitions Held At Punjab University

Punjab University Directorate of Students Affair organized inter-departmental Sufiana and National Songs Singing Competition-2019 at PU Al-Raazi Hall on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University Directorate of Students Affair organized inter-departmental Sufiana and National Songs Singing Competition-2019 at PU Al-Raazi Hall on Saturday.

A large number of students from various departments participated in the completion. In national song singing competition, Department of Zoology's Syeda Mariyam Tahir, Institute of Communication Studies' Halima Yousaf and Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology's Mohsin Fayaz got first, second and third positions respectively. Similarly in Sufiana Kalam singing competition, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies' Ayesha Afzal, College of Pharmacy's Ayesha Rasheed and Department of Philosophy's Zartaj Hassan obtained first, second and third position, respectively.

Meanwhil, Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (PUIAP) initiated cleanliness drive. IAP In-charge Dr Iram Fatima, Dr Saima Ghazal, Faiz Younas, members of Appliedian Psychological Society and a large number of students participated in the event.

The students decorated the department with interesting and cleanliness-promoting charts.

The speakers highlighted the importance of cleanliness and appreciated the students for this endeavour.

