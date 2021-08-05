Inter-dist gang busted, looted goods recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested six members of an Inter-district dacoit gang including ring leader and also seized looted goods from their possession on Thursday.

Sadar police Kabirwala led by ASP Kabirwala raided and arrested Inter-district dacoit gang ring leader Khalil alias Khalili alongwith his five accomplices.

Police have also recovered cash, motorcycle, mobile phones, rest watches and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested dacoits were wanted to police in various crimes.