Inter-dist transportation of wheat banned to stop wheat, flour smuggling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab government has decided to impose ban on Inter-district transportation of wheat to stop smuggling of wheat and flour.

The pickets have been set up on external routes at all four districts across Multan division in this regard.

A meeting of administration and police was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Secretary food Punjab Nadir Chatha.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha said that the fruits of the historic subsidy given by Punjab government will reach the people at all cost.

He further said that strict monitoring of supply chain from flour mills to flour points was being ensured.

He directed officials that a single grain of wheat would not be allowed to go out of the district without permit.

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak said that the divisional administration will extend its full support to Food department.

Revenue officials of district administration will also be deployed at pickets points at all four districts.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to launch crackdown against flour mills for violating government quota.

DC Tahir Wattoo while giving briefing informed that more than 700 points of cheap flour have been established in the city of saints.

He said that heavy fines were imposed and ten flour mills also sealed over wheat hoarding.

Cheap flour points will be further increased to provide relief to the people.

Secretary Food Punjab expressed satisfaction over the performance of divisional administration.