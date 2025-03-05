Inter-district car thief killed in Wah Saddar encounter, stolen Mehran recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) An inter-district car thief was killed in an encounter with a police team while his accomplices escaped in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused were fleeing in the Mehran car stolen from the Wah Cantt area.

When the Wah Saddar Police tried to stop them, they drove the car away. The police chased them, but they opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory fire by the police, the accused Javed was killed while his accomplices fled while firing.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. A search was underway to arrest the fleeing suspect.

The dead Javed had been involved and convicted in more than 40 cases of robbery and car theft in different districts of Punjab.

The stolen Mehran car and weapons were also recovered.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Wah Saddar team for bravely fighting and recovering the stolen vehicle despite the firing of the suspects.