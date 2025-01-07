Inter-District Cricket Tournament to begins in Bhit Shah Tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Inter-District Matiari cricket Tournament, organized by the department of sports and youth affairs will commence tomorrow, January 8, 2025, at Ali Waris Cricket Ground, Bhit Shah.

Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazhar Burero will inaugurate the tournament along with District Sports Officer Matiari Jaleel Ahmed Halepoto.

The opening match between Matiari Eleven and Bhit Shah Eleven will be played at 12:00 PM. On January 9, Hala Eleven will face Saeedabad Eleven. The winners of these matches will compete in the final on January 10.

According to a handout, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh will be the chief guest for the final match and will distribute prizes among the winning team and standout performers. The tournament will be played under the ICC rules.