Inter-district Dacoit, Car & Bike Lifter Gang Busted: Four Arrested

Inter-district dacoit, Car & bike lifter gang busted: four arrested

In a crackdown against criminal elements, the police have busted an inter-district car & bike-lifter and dacoit gang and arrested its four members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, the police have busted an inter-district car & bike-lifter and dacoit gang and arrested its four members.

The police also recovered nine stolen cars, eight motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police rounded up four members of 'Ghari' gang namely Abdul Jabbar, ring leader, Zia ur Rehman, Hanif Khan and Adnan Khan who were wanted in various dacoities, snatching and car & bike lifting cases.

The police recovered nine stolen cars including four Toyota Corolla, two Japanese Alto, a Honda Civic, one Mehran and a Margalla, eight motorcycles, two pistols and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO and SHO Cantt Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavours of City police team for netting the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

