Inter-district dacoit gang arrested, cash, weapons recovered

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The police here on Thursday arrested three members of Inter-district dacoit gang and recovered looted money and illegal weapons from their possessions.

The police spokesman said the outlaws were identified as Khalid, Asad and Abur Rahman.

The police recovered Rs178,000 looted money from them, he added.

The spokesman said the police had launched a special operation against criminals on the directions of e City Police Officer, Muhammad Ayaz Saleem.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.

APP/kfa/378