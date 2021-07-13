Inter-district dacoit gang busted; five arrested

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its five members besides recovering cash and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police team under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) CIA made hectic efforts and managed to net five inter-district dacoits, Kashif Sohail, ring leader and others namely Amir, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Ashfaq and Kashif Rasool from Murree who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in a number of robberies and other crimes in different districts.

They confessed to have committed robberies and other crimes in different areas of Cantt, Pirwadhai, Bani and other areas of Punjab.

The arrested criminals have been sent to Central Jail for identification parade.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of CIA police and directed to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.