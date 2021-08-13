UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Dacoit Gang Busted; Five Arrested

Rawalpindi district police have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its five members besides recovering Rs 90,000 cash, five pistols and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its five members besides recovering Rs 90,000 cash, five pistols and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt.

Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net five inter-district dacoits, Muhammad Aslam, Amir, Ashfaq, Kashif and Ghulam Rasool allegedly involved in a number of robberies and other crimes in different districts.

They confessed to have committed robberies and other crimes in different areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Okara and Faisalabad.

The arrested criminals were sent to Central Jail for identification parade.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Cantt police and directed to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.

