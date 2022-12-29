UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Dacoit Gang Busted, Three Held

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022

Inter-district dacoit gang busted, three held

Police have busted a notorious inter-district dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious inter-district dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Naeem Aziz Sandhu, the Chub Kalan police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Tariqi gang. The police arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Tariq alias Tariqi, Akram and Arshad.

Police have traced seven cases from them and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 2.1 million and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals were involved in the killing of Akbar Ali when he tried to resist the dacoity bid. The criminals were wanted to police in different cases at Khanewal, Vehari and Bahawalnagar.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

