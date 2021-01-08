UrduPoint.com
Inter-district Dacoit Gang Busted; Two Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Inter-district dacoit gang busted; two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Murree police have busted an inter-district dacoit gang identified as Shoki gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Murree police station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two inter-district dacoits namely Shoukat Ali alias Shouki and Usama Sarfraz who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in a number of robberies and other crimes in different areas.

They confessed to have committed robberies and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash, weapons and other items from their possession, he added.

