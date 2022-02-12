UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Dacoit Gang, Cattle Thief Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Inter-district dacoit gang, cattle thief gang busted

Police busted notorious inter-district dacoit gang and a cattle thief besides recovering looted and theft valuables from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Police busted notorious inter-district dacoit gang and a cattle thief besides recovering looted and theft valuables from their possession.

This was disclosed by SDPO Kabirwala Malik Rashid Thaheem while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He said that taking notice on the rising incidents of dacoity and cattle theft in the district, the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas formed a special team to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted notorious inter-district Khalid alias Foji dacoit gang and arrested five members of the gang including the ring leader Khalid alias Foji, Waseem Khokhar, Asif, Hayyat alias Dhadyana and Tariq alias Goga.

The SDPO added that the police team have also arrested two notorious cattle thieves Ghulam Hussain and Asif Jutt. The police recovered cash Rs 200,000, four motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, one mini truck, theft cattle worth Rs 1.6 million and weapons from their possession.

He said that the arrested criminals have confessed 16 cases and more recoveries were expected from them.

