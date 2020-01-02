Inter district dacoits gang busted, cash recovered in Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : The district police arrested three members of an inter district dacoit gang and recovered cash, jewellery and weapons within 72 hours after a dacoity.

This was stated by DPO Umer Saeed Malik in a press conference here Thursday. The accused committed a dacoity on Faisalabad Road. The police through scientific investigation traced and arrested three members of the gang including the ringleader and recovered Rs 160,000, jewelery and weapons.

The accused were identified as Riaz, Mumtaz and Irfan (ringleader), however, their two other accomplices,Sabir and Farooq, are still at large.

The criminals were wanted to Faisabalbad, Sheikhupura, Jaranwala and Okara police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

DPO also announced cash prize and commendation certificates for raiding teams including DSP Saddar Muhammad Saleem.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested five drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from them who were identified as Hannan Gajana, Liaquat Dhudhi, Safdar Afzal, Mehtab and Muhammad Akthar.