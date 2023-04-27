Inter-district drug dealers detained

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two Inter-district drug dealers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a raid

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two Inter-district drug dealers and recovered Hashish from their possession during a raid.

According to police sources, Kacha Khue police conducted a raid at Village 19/9-R and arrested two drug dealers Mehtab s/o Qamar Din and Rizwan s/o Muhammad Sharif.

The police recovered 8.400 kilogram Hashish from their possession and took the car into custody.

Police said that the dealers were going to supply drugs at different points in the district.

The case has been registered against them and further investigations were underway, police sources added.