Inter-district gang busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Kabir Walla Police have claimed to arrested four members of burglary gang in a press conference on Tuesday.

DSP Malik Rashid Thaheem speaking to press conference said accused belonged to Mukhtar alias Chadhar gang, were involved into many incidents of theft and robbery reported in districts of Multan, Jhang, Muaffargarh and Khanewal during night hours.

He termed it a big success of the police which completed the task by constituting a special team to bust the gang.

He said goods worth nine lacks approximately with illegal weapons were recovered from accused's possession.

The criminals were arrested with Names of Shukat, Jabber, Ghafoor and Altaf. Their whereabouts were yet to be disclosed by the authority.

Meanwhile, DPO Nadeem Abbas stated in a statement that protection of lives and goods were their fundamental responsibility to which they won't compromise.

