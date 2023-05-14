Inter-district gang busted, cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested an inter-district gang involved in various crime cases and recovered gold ornaments worth thousands of rupees, stolen amount Rs 3,50,000 from their possession, informed a police spokesman here on Sunday.

Police also recovered weapons, and vehicles used in crime.

In April, Salamat Ali, along with other co-accused committed a robbery in a house in a private society.

The accused Salamat Ali is already registered in dozens of cases including theft and robbery.

Morgah police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan hailed the performance of the police team and said, "Stern action will be taken against active and organized gangs."