Inter-district Gang Busted In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Phoolnagar Police claimed on Monday to have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its six members and recovered cash, illegal weapons and others valuables from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Phoolnagar Police claimed on Monday to have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its six members and recovered cash, illegal weapons and others valuables from their possession.

Talking to the media, DSP Pattoki Mohammad Ikram Khan said that Phoolnagar police under the supervision of SHO Muhammad Raheel Khan conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting the gangsters.

The outlaws were identified as ring leader Tariq aka Musalli, Awais, Imran, Ali Hamza, Usman and Ali Haider. The police recovered 150,000, two peter engine, 3 mobile phones, 3 motorpumps, ten cable rolls, five pistols along with a pump action and several dozens bullets from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of cases of heinous crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

