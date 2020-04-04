Inter-district gang busted in Muzaffargarh

The police here on Saturday arrested two members of an inter-district gang

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The police here on Saturday arrested two members of an inter-district gang.

The police spokesman said the gangsters namely Sajid alias Jhara with accomplice Saddam alias Sadami were involved in crimes including theft, robbery committed in precincts of Police Stations Mir Hazar Khan, Shah Jamal and Rohilanwalli.

Action was held by joint venture of Jitoi and Mir Hazar Khan Police stations. Both of the accused were shifted to some unidentified place for investigation.