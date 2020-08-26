UrduPoint.com
Inter-district Gang Busted; Looted Goods Worth Rs2.5m Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Inter-district gang busted; looted goods worth Rs2.5m recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :City police have busted a six member inter-district criminal gang and seized looted goods worth Rs 2.5 million from them, informed a Police spokesman.

Acting on a tip off, a team under the supervision of SHO Rawat raided at a house in a private housing society and managed to net six member of "Arslan decoit gang" namely including the ring leader Arslan Khalid, Shan Ali, Awais, Waqar Ahmed and Nadeem Aslam and Itikhar Ahmed.

The arrested gang members confessed to have committed dozens of dacoities, robberies, cash and mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas of the district.

Police also recovered cash, four 125 stolen motorcycle, two CD 70 bikes, 14 mobile phones, gold and artificial jewellery, weapons and other valuables from their possession.

