Inter-district Gang Busted, Looted Items Recovered In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:18 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the Inter-district gang involved in the robbery and car lifting and recovered looted items from their possession.

According to details, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem constituted a special team to arrest the accused in cases number 126/21 and 603/20.

The special team under the guidelines raided and arrested Inter-district gang members namely Sajjad Bhatti and Samar Gul and recovered stolen cash, motorcycles and vehicles. More revelations were expected during interrogation.

The recovered items was handed over to the actual owners.

DPO announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the police team and added that the safety of properties and lives of masses is top priority.

