Inter-district gang busted, looted items recovered

Jatoi police traced and arrested an Inter-district 'Sadami' gang including ring leader and recovered looted items from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Jatoi police traced and arrested an Inter-district 'Sadami' gang including ring leader and recovered looted items from their possession.

According to the details, under the directions of DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, SHO Jatoi police station Muhammad Ghulam Mujtaba alongwith police team have raided and arrested Sadami gang ring leader Sadam alias Sadami and his accomplices Sajid alias Sajid, Aqeel alias Aqeela Gopang and Naveed alias Jugni by tracing mobile locations.

The gangsters were wanted to police in dozens of dacoity and other heinous crimes.

Police have also recovered five motorcycles, two lac cash, one riffle and four pistols from their possession. Notables appreciated the efforts of police team.