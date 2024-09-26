Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition held

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition was held at Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur premises here.

The rescuers and staff of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan participated in the Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition.

The officials of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region said that the motive of Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition was to select team from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Lodhran regions which would participate in Thirteen National Rescue Challenge Competition.

It is mentioned here that selected teams from all divisions of Punjab province will participate in National Rescue Challenge Competition that might be held in next month.