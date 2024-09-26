Open Menu

Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition was held at Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur premises here.

The rescuers and staff of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan participated in the Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition.

The officials of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region said that the motive of Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition was to select team from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Lodhran regions which would participate in Thirteen National Rescue Challenge Competition.

It is mentioned here that selected teams from all divisions of Punjab province will participate in National Rescue Challenge Competition that might be held in next month.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Lodhran Rahimyar Khan Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

22 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

33 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan