Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Under the auspices of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition was held at Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur premises here.
The rescuers and staff of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan participated in the Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition.
The officials of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region said that the motive of Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition was to select team from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Lodhran regions which would participate in Thirteen National Rescue Challenge Competition.
It is mentioned here that selected teams from all divisions of Punjab province will participate in National Rescue Challenge Competition that might be held in next month.
Recent Stories
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs DEAC’s meeting2 minutes ago
-
2 drown during fishing in river Chenab2 minutes ago
-
CS declares ownership rights of 2 mln houses to flood hit women2 minutes ago
-
Over 2,500 acres of state land retrieved in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore orders open-door policy to address complaints12 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police seize 4 kg heroin, 3kg ice drug12 minutes ago
-
Press freedom deteriorates in Kashmir after Modi abrogated Article 37012 minutes ago
-
Consumers advised to approach DCPC12 minutes ago
-
HEC clarifies misleading news regarding exclusion of Urdu as compulsory subject12 minutes ago
-
Helmet compliance soars, over 80pc adhering to safety regulations12 minutes ago
-
Former Governor designated as senior advisor to KP CM12 minutes ago
-
Session held at Alhamra to pay tribute to Qurratulain Hyder32 minutes ago