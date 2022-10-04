UrduPoint.com

Inter-District Rescue Challenge Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122, Inter-District Rescue Challenge was held under the auspices of Punjab Emergency Service, at Sub-Station, Karachi Mor in the city.

According to an official press release, on the directions of Director, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, Regional Emergency Officer, Dr. Abdul Sattar Babar organized Inter-District Rescue Challenge here in Bahawalpur district.

The teams of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 from four districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Lodhran participated in challenge event. Later, the teams will attend 11th National Rescue Challenge Event to be held at national level.

