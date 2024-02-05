Inter-district Robber Busted, Three Held
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Qutabpur police have busted a notorious inter-district robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police team of Qutabpur police station under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Arsalan Zahid, launched a special crackdown against the criminals involved in snatching motorcycles and other valuables from citizens.
The police team busted the notorious Allah Ditta alias Ditu Oadh gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Allah Ditta alias Ditu, Imran and Allah Rakha.
The police have also recovered looted valuables worth Rs two million including 25 motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession by tracing 38 cases.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.
Later, the CPO Sadiq Ali, returned the recovered valuables to the owners and lauded the police team for action against criminals.
He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals under the vision to make the city crime-free.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Communication equipments distributed among police for polling day9 minutes ago
-
TikTok shares measures to combat misinformation ahead of elections9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt, people expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-de ..9 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Leaders Rally for Rights and Education19 minutes ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-55 voters19 minutes ago
-
Speech competition held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Tank19 minutes ago
-
PAC organized rally and photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir day29 minutes ago
-
CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: DC49 minutes ago
-
Individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide call for end to Kashmiris' plight49 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with renewed pledge49 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh control room to review arrangements49 minutes ago
-
Rally held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in DI Khan49 minutes ago