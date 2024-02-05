Inter-district robber busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Qutabpur police have busted a notorious inter-district robber gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police team of Qutabpur police station under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Arsalan Zahid, launched a special crackdown against the criminals involved in snatching motorcycles and other valuables from citizens.

The police team busted the notorious Allah Ditta alias Ditu Oadh gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Allah Ditta alias Ditu, Imran and Allah Rakha.

The police have also recovered looted valuables worth Rs two million including 25 motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession by tracing 38 cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Later, the CPO Sadiq Ali, returned the recovered valuables to the owners and lauded the police team for action against criminals.

He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals under the vision to make the city crime-free.