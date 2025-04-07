Inter-district robbers gang ring leader killed in Chaklala ‘encounter’

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The suspect killed in the ‘encounter’ with a Chaklala Police team here late Sunday night turned out to be the ring leader of an inter-district gang of robbers.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Monday, the dead robber was actually identified as Shakeel Kiani as the identity card and driving license found in his possession turned out to be the fake.

The spokesman said the dead accused had been included in the list of most wanted robbers of Punjab for the last five years.

He had been declared a proclaimed offender in dozens of robbery cases registered in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Vehari and Bahawalpur, and a murder case in Gujranwala.

He had made a fake identity card in the name of Asif to hide his identity, the spokesman said.

The dead robber along with his three accomplices was travelling in a car last night when the Chaklala Police personnel on suspicion signalled them to stop.

The suspects first tried to drive away, and then got out of the vehicle and started firing on the policemen. In the ensuing crossfire, Shakeel Kiani was killed while his accomplices made their escape good.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SP Pothohar, DSP Civil Lines and Chaklala Police for bravely countering the criminals.