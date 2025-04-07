Inter-district Robbers Gang Ring Leader Killed In Chaklala ‘encounter’
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The suspect killed in the ‘encounter’ with a Chaklala Police team here late Sunday night turned out to be the ring leader of an inter-district gang of robbers.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Monday, the dead robber was actually identified as Shakeel Kiani as the identity card and driving license found in his possession turned out to be the fake.
The spokesman said the dead accused had been included in the list of most wanted robbers of Punjab for the last five years.
He had been declared a proclaimed offender in dozens of robbery cases registered in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Vehari and Bahawalpur, and a murder case in Gujranwala.
He had made a fake identity card in the name of Asif to hide his identity, the spokesman said.
The dead robber along with his three accomplices was travelling in a car last night when the Chaklala Police personnel on suspicion signalled them to stop.
The suspects first tried to drive away, and then got out of the vehicle and started firing on the policemen. In the ensuing crossfire, Shakeel Kiani was killed while his accomplices made their escape good.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SP Pothohar, DSP Civil Lines and Chaklala Police for bravely countering the criminals.
Recent Stories
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division6 minutes ago
-
Malik Naeem meets with QESCO Chief for addressing power issues6 minutes ago
-
Inter-district robbers gang ring leader killed in Chaklala ‘encounter’6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on criminals launched6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early sesame cultivation6 minutes ago
-
FWCCI welcomes cut in power tariff6 minutes ago
-
DC visits land record center6 minutes ago
-
DC visits library16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to revolutionise health sector: minister16 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center, cardiac center16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders measures to control artificial inflation16 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive intensified in Faisalabad16 minutes ago