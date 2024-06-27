Inter-district Rustler Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The police said on Thursday that four members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang had been arrested and cash and stolen cattle recovered from them.
On the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, Jhal Chakian police team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash and cattle worth of Rs 2.
The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting. Further investigation was under way.
