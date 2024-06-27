Open Menu

Inter-district Rustler Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The police said on Thursday that four members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang had been arrested and cash and stolen cattle recovered from them.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, Jhal Chakian police team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash and cattle worth of Rs 2.

7 million from them.

The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting. Further investigation was under way.

