Inter-District School cricket tournament concluded in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Inter-District school cricket Tournament has concluded with a colorful concluding ceremony held here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The tournament, organized by the Regional Sports Office Dera Ismail Khan, features winning teams of the inter-school tournaments from all the four districts of Dera Ismail Khan Region including GHSS No: 4 of Dera Ismail Khan, Zam Model School of Tank, GHSS Ashkarkot of South Waziristan Upper and GHS Karikot of South Waziristan Lower.

The final match was won by GHSS No: 4 of DI Khan by defeating Zam Model School of Tank by three wickets.

The Zam Model School of Tank team set a target of 92 runs in fixed 20 overs. The GHSS No: 4 of DI Khan team chased the target with a loss of seven wickets.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman also visited the Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex and witnessed the final match of the tournament.

Administrator Imran distributed the shields, medals and trophies among the winning and runner up teams’ captains besides the best performing players of the tournament.

The deputy commissioner commended the performance of all participating teams and highlighted the importance of expanding sports opportunities for youth, emphasizing their role in fostering healthy personal development. She also directed the district sports department to utilize all available resources for promoting youth engagement in sports activities throughout the region.