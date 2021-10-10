Inter-district table tennis championship held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Inter-District Table Tennis Championship for boys and girls was held at Sports complex Ghulam Muhammad Abad, here on Sunday.

Four boys' teams and three girls' teams from four districts Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh participated in the championship, held under the aegis of the divisional sports department.

Faisalabad got the first position in boys competition, Toba Tek Singh second and Chiniot stood third. In girls contests, TT Singh stood first, Faisalabad second and Jhang third.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hamad distributed prizes among players.