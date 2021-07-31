UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Thief Arrested; Rs 15 Mln Cash, Stolen Good Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an inter-district thief and recovered Rs 15 million cash, stolen goods and weapon from his possession.

A Police spokesman said, a Civil Line police team under the supervision of SHO Civil Line managed to arrest a thief namely Imtiaz Hussain and recovered Rs 15 million cash, stolen goods and weapon from his possession.

He informed that the accused who is a record holder, after recce of the targets managed to steal costly items, cash, gold, electronics etc from houses.

During interrogation, he confessed to his crimes not only in Rawalpindi but in different areas of Lahore and other districts.

Brother of the accused namely Rooh Ul Husnain is also a criminal and already sent to Lahore Jail.

Police said further investigation was underway from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Division appreciated performance of Station House Officer Civil Line for arresting the accused and said that strict action should be taken against those involved in violating rule of law.

