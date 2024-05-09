Inter-district thief gang busted, one held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Police have busted the notorious inter-district Lahori Gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle lifting in premises of Haweli Koringa police station, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, directed police to launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious inter-district Lahori Gang and arrested the ring leader Sufyan s/o Javed resident of Lahore.

The police also recovered four stone motorcycles, one loader-rickshaw and weapon from his possession by tracing eight from him.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

