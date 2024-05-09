Open Menu

Inter-district Thief Gang Busted, One Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Inter-district thief gang busted, one held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Police have busted the notorious inter-district Lahori Gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle lifting in premises of Haweli Koringa police station, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, directed police to launched a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious inter-district Lahori Gang and arrested the ring leader Sufyan s/o Javed resident of Lahore.

The police also recovered four stone motorcycles, one loader-rickshaw and weapon from his possession by tracing eight from him.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

APP/qbs/thh

1605 hrs

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan