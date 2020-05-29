Inter-district thieves gang busted, stolen goods recovered in Muzaffargarh

Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-district thieves gang and recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.4 million from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-district thieves gang and recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.4 million from their possession.

According to police sources, police have arrested a three members Inter-district thieves gang as they had stolen away a cloth shop at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area five months ago.

DSP Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari while holding a press conference said that the thieves gang was also involved in various theft incidents in different districts of South Punjab.

The police have also recovered theft clothes and illegal weapons from their possession.

He said that interrogation was underway from the arrested thieves and police would arrest six remaining thieves of the gang and stolen goods soon.

