UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-district Thieves Gang Busted, Stolen Goods Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Inter-district thieves gang busted, stolen goods recovered in Muzaffargarh

Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-district thieves gang and recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.4 million from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-district thieves gang and recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.4 million from their possession.

According to police sources, police have arrested a three members Inter-district thieves gang as they had stolen away a cloth shop at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area five months ago.

DSP Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari while holding a press conference said that the thieves gang was also involved in various theft incidents in different districts of South Punjab.

The police have also recovered theft clothes and illegal weapons from their possession.

He said that interrogation was underway from the arrested thieves and police would arrest six remaining thieves of the gang and stolen goods soon.

APP /shn-sak1305 hrs

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab From Million

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman disposes off 7000 case during Ra ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait Extends Public Holidays Until Further Notic ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to partially allow international flights ..

11 minutes ago

Family visits grave of Burhan Koka after a month i ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end week with more losses

18 minutes ago

Ethiopian forces 'execute dozens' in anti-rebel ca ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.