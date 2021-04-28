Inter district transport to be banned on Saturday Sunday in South Waziristan: AC

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Wana Bashir Khan Thursday issued Corona SOPs for South Waziristan after spreading of coronavirus cases.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Wana Bashir Khan said that the Inter-district transport will be banned on Saturday and Sunday and the markets will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

He appealed to the people of South Waziristan to use masks during the entry to bazaars and streets. All markets will be closed from 6.00 pm to dawn, Assistant Commissioner Bashir khan said. He said strict disciplinary action will be taken in case of violation. He said, only medical stores, bakeries, vaccination centers, ovens (Tandoor) will remain open.