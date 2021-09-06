UrduPoint.com

Inter-district Transport To Remain Suspended Till Sep 12: Notification

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit Department has notified that as per the instruction of NCOC the inter-district transport service would remain suspended till September 12 in eight districts of the province.

The notification said that the decision has been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the eight districts including Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and DI Khan due to high prevalence of corona cases.

The ban would remain effective till midnight September 12 and 13 and the district administrations have been directed to ensure ban on entry and exit of public transport. The adjoining district administrations were also asked to extend assistance and make sure to ban any public transport passing through their district intended for the eight districts.

It further said that the ban was not applicable to private vehicles, medical and other medical services and goods and freight transport.

