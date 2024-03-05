Open Menu

Inter-district Vehicle Lifter Gang Busted, Five Held

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Inter-district vehicle lifter gang busted, five held

Police have busted a notorious inter-district vehicle lifter gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering stolen vehicles from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Police have busted a notorious inter-district vehicle lifter gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering stolen vehicles from their possession.

This was disclosed by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, while holding a press conference here on Tuesday.

The CPO said that a team special police was formed under the supervision of ASP Cantt Division Tayyab Wazir to arrest the criminals involved in stealing cars and motorcycles in the area.

The police team busted the inter-district Tipu Sultan gang and arrested five members of the gang including the ring leader Tipu Sultan, Jawad, Haris, Saif Ul Rehman and Amjad.

The police have also recovered stolen vehicles worth over Rs 12.6 million including five cars, 17 motorcycles and cash

Rs 2,000,000 from their possession by tracing 25 cases from them, CPO added.

He further maintained that investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals. He said that the recovered vehicles have been handed over to the real owners.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

6 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

6 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

8 minutes ago
 IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

8 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

8 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

7 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

8 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

6 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

6 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..

6 minutes ago
 DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan