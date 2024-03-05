Inter-district Vehicle Lifter Gang Busted, Five Held
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Police have busted a notorious inter-district vehicle lifter gang and arrested five members of the gang besides recovering stolen vehicles from their possession
This was disclosed by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, while holding a press conference here on Tuesday.
The CPO said that a team special police was formed under the supervision of ASP Cantt Division Tayyab Wazir to arrest the criminals involved in stealing cars and motorcycles in the area.
The police team busted the inter-district Tipu Sultan gang and arrested five members of the gang including the ring leader Tipu Sultan, Jawad, Haris, Saif Ul Rehman and Amjad.
The police have also recovered stolen vehicles worth over Rs 12.6 million including five cars, 17 motorcycles and cash
Rs 2,000,000 from their possession by tracing 25 cases from them, CPO added.
He further maintained that investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the criminals. He said that the recovered vehicles have been handed over to the real owners.
