Inter-division cricket championship: Bahawalpur wins final

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur division team won the Inter-division South Punjab Under-16 cricket championship while Multan remained runner-up. The Inter-division South Punjab cricket championship organized by divisional sports department Bahawalpur was held at drung stadium. The final match of the event was played between Bahawalpur and Multan divisions teams.

Playing first, Multan division team scored 122 runs all-out as Hafiz Kamran 26 runs, Alam Zaib 20 runs and Muhammad Owais scored 12 runs.

Zain from Bahawalpur took three wickets while Junaid got two wickets.

Bahawalpur division won the match for the loss of two wickets. Talha scored 48 runs while Haseeb 37 runs.

Chief financial officer Solid waste management Bahawalpur Imran Saqib was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The chief guest alongwith DO Sports Bahawalpur Qamau-ul-Hassan Javed, Divisional sports officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum and others distributed cash prizes and medals among the players.