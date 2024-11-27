Inter-division hockey tournament kicks off in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The opening ceremony of the Inter-division female 'Khelta Punjab' hockey tournament was held at Ali Aamir hockey ground, here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar as the chief guest, who was warmly welcomed by District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor, Tehsil Sports Officers Shehryar Sial and Azmat Iqbal, along with Sheikh Farooq.

The assistant commissioner was introduced to the participating teams from across the divisions. The tournament commenced with an exciting match between Fatima Club Sargodha and Danish Club Mianwali, which Danish Club won with a scoreline of 3-2.

Addressing the audience, Amna Ehsan expressed her enthusiasm for the revival of sports in Punjab.

'Khelta Punjab' games provide an excellent platform for youth to showcase their talents, the AC said. She said the Punjab government was committed to promoting both education and sports, as evident through the Khelta Punjab initiative.

"The programme would not only enhance physical abilities of children but also offer them opportunities to participate in national and international sports," she added.

District Sports Officer Saima said that Punjab is brimming with talent. She said, “The initiative provides a platform for students who previously lacked opportunities to display their skills. We are ensuring all tournaments are conducted transparently to uphold fairness and inclusivity," she added.