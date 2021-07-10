Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid calls for delay  

, ,

The government terms opposition demand to delay exams as “cheap politics” and decides to hold exams, saying that these are imperative for future of the students.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) Intermediate exams started on Saturday in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad after calls for delay due to shortage of time for preparation.

The PML-N also took up this matter of exams in the National Assembly and demanded the government to delay the inter-exams. Ahsan Iqbal, the PML-N leader, said that the students could not find much time for preparation of exams during to COVID-19 lockdowns since the schools were mostly closed.

The federal government, however, refused to postpone the papers, saying it was important to hold exams for the future of students and slammed Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq for ‘cheap’ politics on exams.

The federal government had earlier consulted all the provincial authorities and decided to hold exams for Matric and intermediate students in only elective subjects to facilitate the students amid Cornavirus.

In Punjab, intermediate examination started under different education boards.

In KP, around 1,415,360 students have registered for the 10th and 12th exams being held under the jurisdiction of eight education boards.

Duty for exam staff depends on whether they are vaccinated or not, according to a spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department.

The official said that mobile phones and other electronic devices are banned in examination centres, while CCTV camera are installed to prevent cheating.

The annual examination 2021 of SSC/HSSC started in the federal capital as well.

According to a press release issued by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the exams are being held as per the given schedule.

All students have been requested to report at their examination centres as per their date sheet, keeping in view COVID-19 safety measures.

Meanwhile, the matric exams had started on July 5 in Sindh.