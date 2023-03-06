UrduPoint.com

Inter-faculty Cricket Tournament-2023 Starts In Gomal University

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Inter-faculty cricket tournament-2023 organised by Gomal University's Directorate of sports was inaugurated here on Monday.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shakibullah said physical activities along with academic ones were very important for students.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Gomal University Registrar Dr Jabbar Khan, Director Sports and Chairman of Sports Sciences Department Dr Waseem Khan, Provost Dr Samiullah, Chairman of English Department Dr Ahmad Naeem and Transport Officer Hafeez Khan Mehsud besides a large number of teachers and students of Sports Sciences Department.

Addressing the event, the vice chancellor said it was a pleasure to see students participating in such positive and healthy physical and co-curricular activities besides giving full dedication to their studies. He opined that these activities inculcate positive leadership skills among students.

He said the students of Gomal University had always made a name not only for themselves and their parents but also for the varsity.

