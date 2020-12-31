UrduPoint.com
Inter-faith Committee Condemns Temple Burning

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting of the District Inter-Faith Committee here on Thursday condemned the burning of a Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt.

(retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, was attended by representatives of Hindu community Pandit Chana Lal and Pervez Lal, representative of Sikh community Sardar Anoob Singh, representatives of Christian community Pastor Pervez Yaqub and Pastor Adil Masih, besides Zonal Chief of Auqaf Department Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Maulana Qazi Zahoor, Elahi Qureshi and others.

The participants of the meeting said mischievous elements wanted to undermine religious harmony, and create law and order situation in the country through such incidents. "Islam is the guarantor of the rights of non-Muslims and there is no place in islam for such mischievous acts," they said.

