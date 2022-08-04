Inter-faith harmony conference held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The fifteenth annual inter-faith harmony and peace conference titled 'Hussain Sab Ka, Hussain Rab Ka' was organised by Shed Organisation here on Thursday.

The conference was attended by former Federal minister, Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Sialkot Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, SDPO City Qaiser Aman Butt, President District Bar Association Asim, Chaudhry Talat Masood Advocate, Maulana Syed Jawad-ul-Hasan Sabzwari (Azad Kashmir), Allama Ali Jawad Naqvi, Allama Syed Mureed Hussain Shamsi, Pirzada Akram Raza Baghdadi, Sanaullah Rabbani (Minhaj Al-Qur'an), Khalifa Eidgah Sharif Rana Zameer Akhtar, Allama Naeem Naqvi, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, President Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Mufti Kifayat Ullah Shakir, Sahibzada Maulana Ayub Khan Saqib, District Chairman Baitul Mal Pir Syed Hussain Shah, Allama Ali Akbar Javadi besides a large number of women and people from different walks of life.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that islam gives a message of peace, security and tolerance, saying that extremists and terrorists have no connection with Islam. They urged people to seek inspiration from sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism, to put the country on path to progress and development. At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for security, peace, stability and prosperity of the country.