UrduPoint.com

Inter-faith Harmony Conference Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Inter-faith harmony conference held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The fifteenth annual inter-faith harmony and peace conference titled 'Hussain Sab Ka, Hussain Rab Ka' was organised by Shed Organisation here on Thursday.

The conference was attended by former Federal minister, Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Sialkot Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, SDPO City Qaiser Aman Butt, President District Bar Association Asim, Chaudhry Talat Masood Advocate, Maulana Syed Jawad-ul-Hasan Sabzwari (Azad Kashmir), Allama Ali Jawad Naqvi, Allama Syed Mureed Hussain Shamsi, Pirzada Akram Raza Baghdadi, Sanaullah Rabbani (Minhaj Al-Qur'an), Khalifa Eidgah Sharif Rana Zameer Akhtar, Allama Naeem Naqvi, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, President Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Mufti Kifayat Ullah Shakir, Sahibzada Maulana Ayub Khan Saqib, District Chairman Baitul Mal Pir Syed Hussain Shah, Allama Ali Akbar Javadi besides a large number of women and people from different walks of life.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that islam gives a message of peace, security and tolerance, saying that extremists and terrorists have no connection with Islam. They urged people to seek inspiration from sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism, to put the country on path to progress and development. At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for security, peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Progress Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Dictator Mufti From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

15 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

26 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

39 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.